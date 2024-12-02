FIME accredited to test biometric services with FIDO Alliance

As per Planet Biometrics, the accreditation aims to enable device manufacturers and solution providers the insurance of the quality and performance of biometric authentication solutions including fingerprint, facial, voice, and iris recognition.

FIME’s portfolio of biometrics services includes consultancy, customised test strategy development, and expertise on use of biometric ISO standards. The company suggests that expanding their existing biometric offering is an important strategic move, as FIDO Alliance is leading biometric authentication standardisation efforts.