FifthWall offers insurance policy, teams up with Pineapple Payments to combat cybercrime





Via this campaign, the company offers a gifted Cyber Peace of Mind Insurance Policy for USD 1.00. Through 4 July, every business that purchases a standard priced USD 250.00 cyber insurance policy can choose a business in need that FifthWall will ‘gift’ an additional policy to for only USD 1.00.

As part of the initiative, FifthWall teamed up with Pineapple Payments, a payments technology company serving more than 25,000 small and mid-size businesses nationwide. Pineapple will spotlight the campaign, increasing exposure, and helping to make sure that every merchant impacted by cybercrime has a fighting chance.