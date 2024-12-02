Fidor Bank to launch contactless cards with fingerprint ID in 2022

The novel cards are created by fellow fintech Zwipe, which specialises in biometric payment Visa and Mastercard cards through its Zwipe Pay platform. The date of the launch has not been mentioned, but Fidor committed to issuing the cards to customers in Germany ‘during the second half of 2022’.

To use Zwipe an account holder’s fingerprint is enrolled, typically through a mobile app, and then securely linked with the fingerprint sensor mounted on their new bank card. Contactless payment can then be made with an added layer of security, and without requiring a PIN fallback.

Representative from Zwipe said that Fidor Bank’s position as a digital bank and Zwipe’s technology in biometric payments lay the foundation for a mutually rewarding collaboration. They are committed to ensure a successful pilot and market launch in Germany.