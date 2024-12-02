FIDO rolls out working group in India on authentication standards

The launch of the FIDO India Working Group and the partnership with DSCI extends the alliance’s global reach. At launch, the working group will comprise of 11 FIDO Alliance member companies that are active in the Indian market, including Digit Secure, Feitian, FingerPrint Cards, Hypersecu, Intel Corporation, Nok Nok Labs, NXP Semiconductors, Persistent Systems, Redpine, Synaptics and Uniken.

According to Benzinga, the FIDO Alliance made recommendations for a strong authentication requirement in the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) draft updates to its Framework for Improving Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity guidelines.