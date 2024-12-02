FIDO Ready U2F authentication device released by Yubico and Nxp Semiconductors

Both companies are FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance members, an industry consortium activating in online authentication with the first standards-based specifications.

The FIDO Ready YubiKey NEO with U2F (Universal Second Factor) standards is based on FIDO specifications. U2F is an open authentication standard initiative designed for calibrating security smart card technology beyond government and enterprise to every internet user. When the technology becomes available, YubiKey NEO with U2F will provide online websites and services with additional authentication for their platforms

Moreover, the companies will present the principles behind two-factor authentication for other YubiKey NEO use cases, including Windows login, PIV, PKCS11, OpenPGP, password managers, and for cloud services with support for OATH TOTP.

