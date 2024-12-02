



Considering the increasing demand for face biometric identity solutions, the FIDO Alliance introduced a remote biometric identity verification certification program that can assess and certify the performance of this technology when authorising a user against a trusted identity document. The program tests for accuracy, liveness, and bias. In addition, FIDO launched the service based on the surge in recognition of the significance of improved enrolment and identity rebinding processes to the security of online accounts.







FIDO’s certification program capabilities

Consisting of a minimum of 10,000 tests, the Face Verification Certification program reviews a biometric system’s performance considering several demographics, including skin tone, age, and gender. The certification program measures endurance to spoof and deepfake attacks with Imposter Attack Presentation Accept Rate (IAPAR), as well as the usability and safety of solutions by measuring False Reject and Accept Rates. Also, FIDO’s service tests selfie match features to ensure a user’s selfie matches their government-issued ID in the initial account setup process.



Furthermore, representatives from the FIDO Alliance highlighted that remote identity solutions can provide several benefits to governments, organisations, and consumers, however, as they rise in popularity, concerns regarding them also increase. By launching the certification program, the association aims to enable open standards and catalyse ecosystem-wide innovation and opportunities. Following iProov’s certification for biometric face verification completion, FIDO aims to serve additional providers and allow them to accelerate deployments that match the needs of the current landscape.



In addition, testing requirements, developed by a diverse team of international authority stakeholders, are created on proven ISO standards, with vendors benefitting from identifying gaps in product performance and demonstrating to the market that their solutions can be reliable. At the time of the announcement, two independent labs were accredited to offer this certification, including Ingenium Biometrics and TÜV Informationstechnik (TÜV NORD GROUP). However, the FIDO Alliance mentioned that more labs will be introduced in the upcoming period.