FIDO certified products achieve 200% market growth in 2016

Certification lets organizations test and validate their FIDO implementations to prove that their products truly conform to the FIDO specifications and work together. Adding to this growth are the organizations with new FIDO Certified products announced, including certSIGN, EyeVerify, Feitian Technologies, i-Sprint Innovations, Intel, IRISYS, Jilin University Information Technologies, NBREDS, openit, SK Telecom and ubivelox.

This round of certifications also marks an important first: the first certification for FIDO-enabled biometric authentication on the desktop, from Intel. This comes after the announcement in 2016 that Intel, Lenovo, PayPal and Synaptics, all FIDO Alliance board members, were collaborating to bring FIDO authentication to Lenovo laptops.