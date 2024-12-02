FIDO Authentication meets PSD2 requirements

Banks and PSPs can select from many vendors of modern authentication solutions and/or they can develop and test their own FIDO-based PSD2 solutions. Once deployed, banks and PSPs may accept a variety of certified, interoperable FIDO-compliant authenticators in the market, including those in mobile devices and PCs, and hardware-backed security keys.

With asymmetric cryptograph, FIDO addresses the RTS security requirement designed to mitigate theft of payment service credentials by all known attacks.