FIDO Alliance to boost FIDO Authentication standards adoption in Korea

Korea has become a leading adopter of FIDO Authentication, since the launch of the Alliance. FIDO Authentication reduces industry reliance on passwords in favour of interoperable on-device authentication. Furthermore, the country has the largest number of companies receiving FIDO certification for their innovative products and solutions based on the specifications. The working group plans to leverage this momentum to engage locally with governments and enterprises to ensure that FIDO standards continue to be widely accepted and adopted across industries.

Executives from Samsung Electronics and BC Card will chair the FIDO Korea Working Group. Executives from CrucialTec and Raonsecure will serve as co-chairs. Korean membership in the FIDO Alliance is expected to grow substantially as the pre-existing separate entity known as the FIDO Forum Korea is merged into the FIDO Korea Working Group in 2018.