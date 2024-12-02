FIDO Alliance research tracks passwordless authentication

In the UK, it reveals that biometrics, such as using fingerprints and face scans, are being used by at least 39% of people and are the most popular form of online authentication behind passwords. The barometer highlights how adoption of biometrics for online authentication varies internationally, yet all countries surveyed reported at least 25% of the population are using biometrics in some capacity.

Key findings include:

Passwords still prevail over other, more secure authentication methods — 61% of Brits used them to log into financial services accounts in the last 60 days

44% of Brits think biometrics are the most secure authentication method, and it is the preferred method for 37%

43% of Brits don’t know what action to take to secure their accounts

16% of Brits believe that taking action to strengthen a password is the best way to secure their accounts

According to the study, biometrics are perceived to be the most secure way for people to verify their identity online, with 44% of Brits believing this, a trend that holds true in all 10 countries the Online Authentication Barometer explored. Biometrics are also the most preferred method of logging in for 37% of Brits.