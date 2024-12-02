FIDO Alliance introduces certification testing program

Adopters of the FIDO protocols who pass certification testing may apply to use the FIDO Certified logo at their websites and associated with their qualifying product materials, packaging, advertising. The logo signals to consumers, customers and partners that a product is part of a range of FIDO-based strong authentication solutions that are broadly interoperable.

FIDO Certified testing is open to members and non-members and uses industry-standard practices to objectively evaluate technical implementations of the FIDO 1.0 specifications, which are made up of the Universal Authentication Framework (UAF) and Universal 2nd Factor (U2F).

The FIDO Alliance was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords.