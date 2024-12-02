FIDO Alliance certifies the Worldline Authentication server

The certification showcases Worldline’s active online identification strategy in promoting strong authentication, interoperability, and biometrics usage.





The FIDO Alliance and what Worldline’s Authentication server certification entails

A global open industry association, the FIDO Alliance aims to reduce the world’s over-reliance on passwords by creating authentication standards, with the FIDO certifications being a guarantee of quality and security. Worldline’s FIDO-certified Trusted Authentication offering is a password-free, web-based authentication solution suitable for all markets, that combines FIDO authenticators and Worldline’s back-end server to ensure strong customer authentication (SCA) for online banking use cases, 3DS payments, digital identity, and delegated authentication for retailers.

Leveraging Worldline’s Trusted Authentication on FIDO offers multiple benefits for organisations looking to increase their online security and improve the customer authentication experience, such as:

Improved security . By making use of cryptographic keys instead of passwords, the FIDO-certified server provides an additional layer of protection against attacks of the likes of phishing, account takeover (ATO), and other types of online fraud.

Interoperability. A simplified and consistent authentication experience is guaranteed across different devices and services due to the interoperability amongst an extensive array of FIDO-compliant devices and platforms, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops.





User convenience . The authentication process is believed to be increasingly more convenient and user-friendly, with users having no requirement to remember complex passwords or carry physical authentication devices, as they are enabled to authenticate either by leveraging biometrics of the likes of fingerprints and facial recognition or by leveraging a hardware token such as a USB key.

Cost savings. Organisations can save money on password-related support costs such as password resets and account lockouts. What is more, the risk of data breaches and additional costs like regulatory fines, legal fees, and damage to reputations, is reduced.

When commenting on the announcement, Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CMO of the FIDO Alliance advised that by achieving the FIDO certification, Worldline showcases its dedication to the vision of industry standards for strong authentication. Per their statement, they join a strong FIDO ecosystem vital to the widespread adoption of interoperable, strong authentication that helps simplify the user experience while simultaneously increasing security and privacy.

Further adding on this, Tanguy Epale, Head of Digital Services at Worldline Financial Services said that the FIDO solution helps combat financial exclusion by providing an alternative to non-smartphone-based authentication. Furthermore, the FIDO certification helps guarantee that the company’s authentication solution is adaptable to other certified devices and services, offering a consistent user experience, while ensuring the solution’s commitment to rigorous security standards, helping build user confidence in the protection of their personal data.

For more information about Worldline, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.