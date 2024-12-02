FIDO Alliance: 62 authentication products are now FIDO certified

Newly certified FIDO 1.0 products include FIDO authenticators and servers from Egis, Feitian, GoTrust, MicroStrategy, Sensory, SK Planet and Synaptics. FIDO Certification testing is available to anyone building implementations of the FIDO 1.0 specifications -- FIDO Alliance members and non-members alike. Certification testing is based on industry-standard best practices to objectively evaluate technical implementations of the FIDO 1.0 specifications, which are Universal Authentication Framework (UAF) and Universal 2nd Factor (U2F).

The FIDO Alliance was formed in July 2012 to address the lack of interoperability among strong authentication technologies, and remedy the problems users face with creating and remembering multiple usernames and passwords. The FIDO Alliance is changing the nature of authentication with standards for authentication that define an open set of mechanisms that reduce reliance on passwords.

