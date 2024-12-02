fidentity planning expansion following financing round

The company simplifies automated online identification via ID documents and a liveness check. With fidentity, anti-money laundering-compliance onboarding is automated and no call centre agent is required for the identification process and no app has to be installed.

With the fresh capital, fidentity plans to expand its product leadership and invest in growth in Switzerland and Europe in 2022. According to a fidentity representative, in a first step, the focus is on the countries bordering Switzerland.