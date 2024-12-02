FICO upgrades platform with identity proofing and authentication capabilities

To support this effort, FICO has acquired EZMCOM, whose products are used by banks across the globe to protect more than 60 million customers.

With FICO Identity Proofing, organizations verify customers’ identities by having them take selfies with their government-issued IDs. Within seconds, Identity Proofing verifies the ID’s legitimacy, performs an AI-driven biometric analysis between the ID picture and the selfie, and performs liveness tests against the selfie to prevent spoofing.

FICO Authentication Suite offers organizations the power of layered authentication controls including multifactor, biometric, and behavioural factors. State of the art keystroke analysis and device telemetry facilitate a frictionless approach to verify legitimate customers. Machine learning driven risk scores invoke step-up actions to multifactor or biometric options.

Together, the products provide a platform to establish and sustain trust in the digital identity, offering integrated security across the customer lifecycle to support fully digital onboarding, eKYC, and PSD2 mandated strong customer authentication.