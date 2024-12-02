FICO upgrades its Security Score to identify 4th party risks

The identification of 4th party risks is an increasingly important consideration for breach insurance carriers, who are concerned about hidden, aggregate risk exposures across their portfolio of insureds.

Users can identify key IT suppliers of any entity, the cybersecurity scores of those suppliers, and understand which specific technologies have been deployed. Furthermore, breach insurers can be aware of aggregate risk concentrations across a portfolio of policies that can be exposed to common IT supplier and technologies.

The new upgrade helps enterprise vendor management teams identify the supplier dependencies of their clients and business partners, including deployed IT components, and see the Enterprise Security Score of these 4th party relationships.