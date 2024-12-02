FICO to address fraud involving card data with new solution

A companion to FICO Falcon Platform, Card Compromise Manager is capable of detecting card present, card not present and ATM fraud. The solution uses an organisation’s FICO Falcon data and applies analytics and graph analytics to detect merchant compromises.

Card Compromise Manager can also analyse an issuer’s card portfolio automatically, using unsupervised analytics and adaptive behavioural analysis to assess all transactions for potential merchant compromise.

FICO is an analytics software company, which provides services for individuals and businesses. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents.