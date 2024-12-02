FICO tackles financial crime with new suite of antifraud functionalities

FICO announced new versions of the following fraud solutions: FICO Falcon Platform, FICO Card Compromise Manager, FICO Identity Resolution Engine, and FICO Application Fraud Manager

The company also released new AML Advanced Analytics to boost money laundering detection.

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Advanced Analytics, designed to work with the FICO TONBELLER Siron platform, leverages supervised and unsupervised machine learning to combat money laundering. These analytic models use explainable AI techniques to efficiently detect money laundering, reduce false positives and prioritise alerts that require further investigation. The models complement rules-based AML systems to reduce operational costs associated with false positives.