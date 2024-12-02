FICO Survey shows UK companies overconfident about cybersecurity

More than half (56%) of senior executives at UK-based companies said that they are better prepared for data breaches than their competitors. Also, a majority went on and stated that their company was a top performer. Out of all the respondents contacted for the survey, UK-based professionals are the most confident in their cybersecurity strategies.

The survey shows that telecommunications providers are the most confident of all, with 84% of surveyed representatives saying that they were better prepared than their competitors. Financial services institutions, on the other hand were more realistic, with just 46% of respondents believing their company above average.

Nevertheless, commenting on these findings, FICO general manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said that the responses lack objectivity. The official went on to say that only 41% of UK-based companies surveyed have a tested data breach response plan, compared to 52% in the US.

Ovum conducted the survey for FICO through telephone interviews with 350 senior executives and senior security officers in the US, Canada, the UK and the Nordics in March and April 2017. Respondents represented companies in financial services, telecommunications, retail, ecommerce and media service providers.

These results are in stark contrast with findings from a research paper conducted by FICO and Ovum in May 2017, which shows that cybersecurity protection is not a priority for British executives.