FICO partners iboss Cybersecurity to prevent data loss

FICO and iboss Cybersecurity aim reduce the time it takes to detect an advanced threat once it has breached an organizations infrastructure. The partnership will create a cyber threat score that measures the likelihood of malware infection and data breaches.

FICOs patented behavioural analytics identify anomalous activity within milliseconds, using transaction profiling and self-learning models. These analytics will score suspicious behaviour of devices, users or servers.

Through the cyber threat scores, FICO and iboss clients will now be able to quantify cyber threats and remediate them in order to stop catastrophic infection and data loss before it occurs.

FICO is an analytics software company which provides services for individuals and businesses. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents.

iboss Cybersecurity is a company which provides solutions for cyber threats for enterprises, service providers and government networks.