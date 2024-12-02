FICO launches the FICO Falcon Platform

The FICO Falcon Platform offers institutions and their customers protection from fraud across multiple payment channels, products and services. A credit grantor can add connected levels of protection by deploying fraud analytic modules to detect fraud in targeted channels, including checking / current accounts, e-payments, mobile payments and payment cards.

FICO is an analytics software company, providing analytics software and tools used across multiple industries to manage risk, fight fraud, build profitable customer relationships, optimize operations and meet strict government regulations.