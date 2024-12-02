FICO launches FICO Enterprise Security Score for fraud detection

This score can be used by an enterprise to understand and shore up its defence gaps, and by third parties such as cyber insurance providers, potential partners and customers who need an objective measure of a company’s cyber risk.

The FICO Enterprise Security Score is an upgrade of the solutions previously offered by QuadMetrics, which FICO acquired in May 2016. FICO upgraded the QuadMetrics analytics with FICO’s analytics technologies that power various industry solutions from FICO, including FICOFalcon Fraud Platform.

The service is backed by a cloud-based platform that evaluates the entire Internet address space for information to assess the security of any network. The FICO Enterprise Security Score performs an assessment of network assets, applies predictive algorithms, and then condenses the results down to a three-digit score that rank-orders based on the odds of breach for an organization, allowing an empirical comparison of organizations’ cyber security risk.

FICO is an analytics software company which provides services for individuals and businesses. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents.