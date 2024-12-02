FICO Cyber Risk Score now available on AWS Marketplace

With this release, FICO’s scoring algorithm uses new globally collected micro signal data that improves the ability to quantify the risk an organization will suffer a debilitating cyber-attack in the next 12 months. These micro signals provide additional security risk indicators that are especially useful in evaluating small and medium-sized businesses.

The new score gives enables both cyber insurance underwriters and vendor risk management teams to measure security posture and breach exposure across their entire supply chain, along with workflows and dashboards designed specifically to stratify, compare and manage aggregate risk.