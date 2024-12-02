FICO awarded four patents for fraud detection and protection

FICO now holds 170 US and foreign patents, and has 93 pending patent applications. Members of FICO’s fraud analytics team patented a network assurance analytic system that monitors telecommunications networks with analytic models. FICO uses this technology to determine abnormality in network traffic, and the invention is also incorporated in the company’s work in cyber security.

FICO also patented a technology for “fuzzy tagging,” which involves a method for tagging a transaction for fraud risk. Rather than tagging each transaction as a binary fraud or non-fraud, the technology uses a spectrum of continuous values to tag transactions, weighting them by their correspondence with fraud across the entire FICO Fraud Consortium.

In terms of marketing solutions, FICO patented a “product space browser,” a graphical user interface that helps retailers discover the relationships between a customer’s purchases and their needs. And finally, FICO’s fourth new patent is for determination of data stream semantics.

FICO is an analytics software company, helping businesses in more than 90 countries. Their products include the FICO Score, the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US. FICO solutions leverage open-source standards and cloud computing to maximize flexibility and speed deployment.