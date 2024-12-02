FICO adds features to its portfolio and acquires EZMCOM

The two products offered by the company are: FICO Identity Proofing, through which organisations are enabled to digitally onboard new customers without requiring in-person verification, and FICO User Authentication, which is a comprehensive suite of capabilities including multifactor, biometric, and behavioural authentication.

Moreover, the products provide a platform to establish, as well as to sustain trust in the digital identity. They offer easy-to-use, integrated security across the customer lifecycle in a bit to support fully digital onboarding, eKYC, and PSD2 mandated SCA. On the other hand, EZMCOM’s products are used by banks across the globe to protect more than 60 million customers.