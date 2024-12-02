FICO acquires TONBELLER for FCC solutions

With this acquisition, FICO has moved into the growing market for financial crime and compliance (FCC) solutions, attempting to bring analytics and a risk-based approach to a field dominated by older, relatively inflexible, rule-based systems.

TONBELLER is a global provider of integrated IT solutions for governance, risk and compliance. Based on the Siron product family, TONBELLER develops and implements standardized and individual solutions against financial and white-collar crime and for risk management and monitoring, analysis, and reporting.

FICO is an analytics software company, helping businesses in more than 90 countries. Their products include the FICO Score, the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US. FICO solutions leverage open-source standards and cloud computing to maximize flexibility and speed deployment.