FICO acquires QuadMetrics to address corporate cybersecurity risks

FICO, which is specialized in measuring and understanding consumer credit risk, will offer ‘enterprise security scores’ that assess a corporation’s exposure to hackers and other cybersecurity dangers.

QuadMetrics is focused on managing and quantifying the cybersecurity risks faced by enterprise networks through predictive analytics and proprietary data sources, the idea being to help IT professionals address security gaps and enable insurers to better understand an organization’s security risk.

FICO said the security score will complement the company’s existing cybersecurity offerings for threat detection and should be a tool that will aid board-level risk assessment, third-party vendor management, and cyber breach insurance underwriting.

The company has also developed software that it says uses machine learning techniques to detect security breaches as they occur.

FICO is an analytics software company which provides services for individuals and businesses. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents.