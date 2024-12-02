FICO, 4most Europe to help financial institutions meet banking regulations

4most, a European company in regulatory risk analytics and programme management, will deliver FICO Decision Central software for analytic model governance to customers, and provide consulting. FICO Decision Central is part of the FICO Decision Management Suite, an integrated platform for building and deploying analytics-based decision management applications.

With FICO Decision Central, financial institutions can monitor and manage the evolution of every component that goes into making a decision. This gives visibility and control over an entire decision strategy, including data quality, predictive models, optimisation models, machine learning algorithms, strategy trees and rule flows.

The frameworks that can be deployed within Decision Central help lenders comply with the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR), Internal Ratings-Based (IRB) Basel approach and the European’s Central Bank’s Target Review of Internal Models (TRIM).