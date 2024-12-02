FFIEC launches pilot programme to assess banks readiness to handle cyberattacks

According to FFIEC, the pilot focuses mostly on risk management and oversight, threat intelligence and collaboration, cybersecurity controls, service provider and vendor risk management, cyber incident management and resilience. The programme is also aimed at helping regulators make risk-informed decisions to upgrade the effectiveness of supervisory programs, guidance and examiner training.

In April 2014, the FFIEC warned banks to protect their automated teller machines and card authorisation systems from a fresh wave of cyber-attacks that seek to exploit ATM control weaknesses to spew out millions of dollars in fraudulent withdrawals.

The Council also called on banks to step up their readiness to repel Distributed Denial of Service Attacks that aim to cripple public-facing websites.

The FFIEC has also released a dedicated web page to act as a central repository for current and future FFIEC-related materials on cybersecurity.