FEXCO receives ISO 27001 Certification for risk management

Developed by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), ISO 27001 is the international standard, recognised globally for managing risks to the security of information held by an organisation.

ISO is the developer and publisher of International Standards. ISO 27001 specifies the requirements and processes to enable a business to establish, implement, review and monitor, manage and maintain effective information security.

The certificate was given to FCP following an auditing process conducted by Certification Europe.

FEXCO is an Ireland-based financial services company focusing on bureau de change and payment card services.