Fenergo reveals its SaaS CLM solution, Fen-Xcelerate





The solution is a lower cost, cloud-based version of Fenergo's CLM solution, tailored specifically to mid-tier and boutique commercial, business, and retail banks seeking to accelerate digital transformation. It is powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), and it delivers frictionless, end-to-end customer journeys, and client lifecycle management on a single platform.

Fen-Xcelerate can be quickly deployed to digitalise account opening, while delivering a seamless customer experience and regulatory compliance across more than 100 jurisdictions. The solution offers mid-tier and boutique banks financial services, best-in-class customer relationship management (CRM), data, screening, and ID&V integrations in one solution. Also, Fen-Xcelerate provides customers with a seamlessly integrated platform for KYC and AML processes. Its benefits include: