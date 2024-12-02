Fenergo reveals Digital KYC to automate compliance

Digital KYC offers a risk-based approach to ongoing KYC, in a bit to increase operational efficiency, lower the cost of compliance, achieve regulatory certainty, and optimise client experiences. The new initiative leverages the existing data from internal and external data sources, and it reduces the need for repeated manual requests for client data.

This solution is design to compliment a financial institution's existing CLM suite, by automating continuous customer due diligence (CDD) reviews for low to medium-risk clients. Moreover, compliance staff are allowed to focus their efforts on high risk, high value tasks via this Straight Through Processing (STP) of client onboarding.