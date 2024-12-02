The new SaaS Transaction Monitoring solution will allow financial institutions to transform anti-money laundering (AML) compliance processes, using data to detect suspicious activity in real-time while minimising false positives. This risk-based approach will also allow financial institutions to maintain their compliance with evolving AML regulations.

The new Fenergo Transaction Monitoring solution can create actionable client profiles for data-driven investigations by facilitating real-time identification of suspicious activity and post-event transaction monitoring. The solution’s primary highlights include a real-time detection engine, pre-packaged data models, analytics, workflows and SAR filing, as well as data-driven entity profiles.

Fenergo’s acquisition of Sentinels

The implementation of this transaction monitoring solution follows Fenergo’s acquisition of Sentinels in April 2022. The acquisition was set for an undisclosed amount and aimed to strengthen Fenergo’s ability to deliver end-to-end SaaS-based-CLM with smart transaction monitoring to financial institutions. Fenergo also aimed to support financial institutions in their efforts to adhere to AML and KYC regulations while safely onboarding clients and accelerating readiness to do business.

By acquiring Sentinels, Fenergo’s clients gained the ability to combine KYC profiles with client behavioural data for continuous KYC monitoring. On the other hand, Sentinels benefitted from rapid scalability, an increase in its global footprint, and a stronger ability to serve the needs of large financial institutions.

Sentinels launched its transaction monitoring platform under the Fenergo umbrella in January 2023. Designed to help financial institutions detect and eliminate financial crime, the SaaS solution can improve client risk assessments by tapping into intelligent entity behaviour modelling. In addition, it helps deliver increasingly accurate detection of criminal transactions in real-time, thus increasing compliance team efficiency and reducing costs.





Other important developments from Fenergo

In February 2023, UK-based digital payments company Shieldpay collaborated with Fenergo to create a comprehensive CLM system. The partnership was formed in the context of Shieldpay’s expansion, and it also aimed to ensure perpetual risk monitoring.

Shieldpay provides secure B2B payments solutions to legal and professional service companies, financial services, and technology platforms. The company is particularly focused on high-value and high-volume transactions, and according to ffnews.com, it has processed more than USD 5 billion of corporate funds for M&A deals, secondary transactions, litigation settlements, and real estate transactions.

Shieldpay officials cited by ffnews.com highlighted the importance of finding partners with common goals when undergoing an expansion effort, and they acknowledged Fenergo’s experience when it comes to onboarding complex entity structures and their ability to automate client due diligence.