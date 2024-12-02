Fenergo acquires Sentinels

The acquisition was set for an undisclosed amount and will strengthen Fenergo’s ability to deliver end-to-end SaaS based-CLM with smart transaction monitoring to financial institutions. At the same time, Fenergo enables financial institutions to adhere to AML and KYC regulations while safely onboarding clients and accelerating readiness to do business.

By acquiring Sentinels, Fenergo’s clients can combine KYC profiles with client behavioural data for continuous KYC monitoring. On the other hand, Sentinels will benefit from rapid scalability, an increase in its global footprint, and a stronger ability to serve the needs of large financial institutions.