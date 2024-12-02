Feedzai valued at USD 1 billion in KKR-led funding round

Existing investors, including Sapphire Ventures and Citi Ventures, also participated in the round. Feedzai develops artificial intelligence and machine learning technology that helps banks and other financial firms to spot and prevent payments fraud, money laundering, and other types of illicit activities.

The funding will be used to speed up Feedzai’s global expansion and expand its product range. Feedzai’s clients include large companies such as Citigroup, Fiserv, and Banco Santander, as well as fintechs such as SoFi.