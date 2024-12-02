Feedzai raises USD 17.5 mln in financing round

Oak HC/FT led the financing, along with existing investors, Sapphire Ventures and Espirito Santo Ventures.

In 2014, Feedzai secured new customers across the globe, and analyzed more than 18 billion transactions, equivalent to more than USD 760 billion in payment volume. The company’s fraud detection service API for developers handled over 300% more transactions in late 2014, demonstrating the resilience and demand for Feedzai’s solutions.

Feedzai is a data science company that uses machine-based learning to help payment providers, banks and retailers prevent fraud in omnichannel commerce. Feedzai is a global company, headquartered in the US.