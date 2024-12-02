Feedzai partners with Socure for authentication solution

The two companies will provide their mutual clients with a ‘plug-and-play’ solution that combines online and social data-based authentication with fraud risk scoring.

Feedzai will incorporate the Socure Social Biometrics Platform as part of its Fraud Prevention That Learns software to provide ultra-fast processing of Big Data to minimize fraudulent transactions, chargebacks and reduce manual reviews costs for financial institutions. Feedzai also announced updates to its software platform that provide improved risk management and fraud prevention solutions.

With the Socure partnership, online and social data becomes another source of data that Feedzai’s software uses to detect fraud and minimize risks. Additional data sources used by Feedzai include session clickstream, access frequency, and malware signatures, among others.



Feedzai is a data science company that uses machine-based learning to help payment providers, banks and retailers prevent fraud in omnichannel commerce. Feedzai is a global company, headquartered in the US.

Socure is a provider of online identity verification solutions. Its cloud-based solution allows enterprises to reduce third party identity and synthetic fraud, increase the acceptance of valuable customers and reduce the cost of compliance/manual review.