Feedzai partners with Emailage for SaaS fraud protection

The partnership will see both companies providing their mutual clients a machine learning solution that combines email risk assessment with fraud risk scoring.

Emailage’s Risk Assessment Solution assesses the probability that an email address will be linked to either a legitimate customer or a fraudulent transaction, and scores the email address on its level of risk based on tracking digital reputations, subsequently clearing good transactions, and cutting fraud.

Emailage delivers an intelligent risk score that is derived from reputation far beyond a black list or simple validation check. The company uses machine learning and proprietary algorithms that evolve with new fraud trends to provide real time alerts of risky transactions.

Feedzai is a data science company that uses machine-based learning to help payment providers, banks and retailers prevent fraud in omnichannel commerce. Feedzai is a global company, headquartered in the US.