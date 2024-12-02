Feedzai partners Encap Security for fraud prevention solution

The partnership will make Feedzai’s machine-based fraud prevention platform compatible with Encap Security’s bank-grade authentication platform.

With the partnership, the two companies expand their ecosystem of solutions for banks and retailers to engage and protect the new mobile-empowered consumer, whether that’s for initial account opening or ongoing transacting and buying.

Feedzai is a data science company that uses machine-based learning to help payment providers, banks and retailers prevent fraud in omnichannel commerce. Feedzai is a global company, headquartered in US.

Encap Security deploys multi-factor authentication and digital signing for the banking and enterprise sectors. Encap turns a personal device into a security credential removing the need for cumbersome, SMS codes and hardware such as tokens and SIM-cards.