Feedzai opens access to Fraud API through developer portal

Through the API, developers can enable their software and applications to detect fraud with explanations about why retailers should reject or accept a specific transaction.

The new Feedzai Fraud API utilizes the companys Fraud Prevention That Learns software which processes big data, including mobile and social data streams, to create profiles for each customer, retailer, location or POS device, product, with up to a three-year history of data behind it. This data helps retailers and banks mitigate risk, guard every transaction and preserve the customer buying experience. The API will allow developers to send payment data and receive a fraud score allowing fraud detection by leveraging Feedzais omnichannel models residing on its artificial intelligence platform.

Feedzai is a data science company that uses machine-based learning to help payment providers, banks and retailers prevent fraud in omnichannel commerce. Feedzai is a global company, headquartered in US.

In recent news, Feedzai and Encap Security, a mobile authentication solution, have entered a partnership.