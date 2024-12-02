Feedzai, MRC join forces to boost AI and fight fraud

Feedzai’s technology is built using machine learning and artificial intelligence that adapts with the detection of new malicious threats at scale, helping business customers make data-backed decisions and de-risk commerce transactions in real-time. The Whitebox Explanations is a human-friendly semantic layer that helps analyst make informed decisions confidently.

Feedzai is a data science company that offers software, which uses big data analysis and machine-based learning to prevent fraud in commerce. For more information about Feedzai, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.

The MRC is a global trade association providing a platform for ecommerce fraud and payments professionals to come together and share information.