Feedzai launches open machine learning engine to fight fraud

Built on Feedzais distributed microservices architecture, the service allows financial institutions and their data science teams to bring their preferred machine learning modelling and runtime frameworks, including open source, research, or commercial, to the Feedzai platform to fight fraudulent activities.

Thus, the open machine learning engine enables the use of any language or environment for data science activities (data scientists no longer have to work in a singular environment dictated by a third-party vendor); leverages emerging algorithms as they become available (data science teams can use pre-written machine learning libraries from any open source); and it enables automated end to end connectivity across the data science ecosystem.

Feedzai’s OpenML is powering Feedzai’s fraud prevention products for customers around the world, including 10 of the top 25 banks in the world, processing more than USD 5 billion in transactions every day. For more information about Feedzai, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.