Feedzai launches Data Science software for fraud prevention

The new features will help organizations deploy advanced machine learning techniques to fight financial and payment fraud.

The historical roadblock to leveraging big data is the shortage of data science and engineering teams that are required to develop data behavioral models in a real-time environment. Now, non-technical and business teams within organizations using Feedzai’s Data Science Studio can easily build, deploy and manage predictive analytics models to unlock the power of big data.

The Feedzai platform includes the tools to manage fraud and risk. Accessible via the cloud or on-premise, it includes all the essential components to develop and manage predictive analytics to make commerce safe.