Feedzai joins forces with Azul Systems for big data processing

As per the agreement, Feedzai will use Zing, Azul’s Java Virtual Machine (JVM) as part of its Feedzai Fraud Prevention That Learns software to provide processing of big data.

Zing is designed for enterprise applications and workloads that require any combination of large memory, high transaction rates, low latency, consistent response times and high sustained throughput.

Feedzai ‘Fraud Prevention That Learns’ technology fuses big data and machine learning to allow analysts to predict and prevent electronic payment loss based on behavioral analysis and understanding of the way consumers behave when they make purchases, online, in-store or from mobile devices.

Feedzai is a data science company that uses machine-based learning to help payment providers, banks and retailers prevent fraud in omnichannel commerce. Feedzai is a global company, headquartered in US.