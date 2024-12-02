Feedzai joins Finxact's marketplace of solutions

The collaboration will couple core capabilities and transaction data with Feedzai's financial risk and fraud monitoring across banking channels. Feedzai provides one cloud-based platform to manage financial risk, helping banks to use AI and machine learning to monitor customers and transactions.

By converging Fraud and AML (FRAML) under one platform, Feedzai helps banks along the life cycle of prevention, detection, remediation, and compliance for both.

The Finxact Marketplace attracts fintechs and banking technology providers to position their solutions to the market integrated with the core platform via its open-API architecture. In the Marketplace, banks can identify solutions for which they may become the driver for API-based integration, as well as those solutions that are pre-integrated and form part of the Finxact reference ecosystem in production environments.