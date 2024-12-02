Feedzai inks agreement to enter Brazilian marketplace

As per the agreement, Feedzai will provide the Brazilian payments service provider and marketplace with the use of its software to detect and prevent fraud for all Visa and Mastercard transactions nationwide.

Brazil is Latin America’s top ecommerce market. The Brazilian cards and payments industry grew at a CAGR of 8.97% between 2008 and 2012, and reached a transaction value of USD 917.1 billion at the end of 2012.

Feedzai ‘Fraud Prevention That Learns’ technology fuses big data and machine learning to allow analysts to predict and prevent electronic payment loss based on behavioral analysis and understanding of the way consumers behave when they make purchases, online, in-store or from mobile devices.

Feedzai is a data science company that uses machine-based learning to help payment providers, banks and retailers prevent fraud in omnichannel commerce. Feedzai is a global company, headquartered in US.