Feedzai develops apps for Shopify, Big Commerce for fraud protection

Feedzai’s fraud prevention software is now available on two ecommerce platforms in order to help online retailers identify potentially fraudulent transactions.

The Feedzai applications on Shopify and Big Commerce provide online retailers with information to determine the legitimacy of an order. Users of the application see transactions flagged for suspected fraud. Merchants can then dive deeper to see a list of reasons to block or allow the transaction, allowing them to decide which transactions to accept or decline. Retailers have access to the same bank-grade risk engine used by payment networks and financial institutions.

The new Feedzai applications feature the following:

• Behavioural analysis, IP geo-location, device ID recognition, and disposable emails, among other criteria, to determine the risk associated with each sales order

• User interface which scores each order

• List of human-friendly reasons to block or allow a transaction, helping retailers to decide to accept or reject an order

• Street level maps that shows the location of the IP address from which the transaction was created, which is cross-checked with the shipping address

• Email reports that detail the transaction summary for a set time period (day, week, etc.)

Feedzai ‘Fraud Prevention That Learns’ technology fuses big data and machine learning to allow analysts to predict and prevent electronic payment loss based on behavioral analysis and understanding of the way consumers behave when they make purchases, online, in-store or from mobile devices.

Feedzai is a data science company that uses machine-based learning to help payment providers, banks and retailers prevent fraud in omnichannel commerce. Feedzai is a global company, headquartered in US.