Feedzai announces advanced framework for AI fairness – Fairband

The new AutoML algorithm automatically discovers machine learning models with zero additional model training cost while increasing model fairness by up to 93%, on average, according to the official press release. With this new technology, Feedzai aims to allow financial institutions across the world to make better and fairer decisions.

Feedzai Research developed the new framework under the premise that protecting financial institutions from financial crime can and should be done in a fair, accountable, and transparent way and that AI should not harm consumers. Feedzai Fairband can be used with any fairness metrics, model metrics, and sensitive attributes such as age, gender, ethnicity, location, and more.

Moreover, the technology works with any algorithm and model settings and has shown vast applicability besides risk and financial crime management.