Feedzai and Azul Systems deploy fraud detection solution

The solution deployed combines Zing, Azul’s Java Virtual Machine (JVM) and Feedzai’s Fraud Prevention That Learns software. When integrated, the two technologies provide the customer with a fraud prevention solution for omnichannel commerce.

Feedzai Fraud Prevention That Learns software fuses big data and machine learning to allow analysts to predict and prevent electronic payment loss based on behavioural analysis and understanding of the way consumers behave when they make financial transactions, in person, online or from mobile devices.

Azul Systems builds fully supported, certified standards-compliant Java runtime solutions that help enable the real time business. Zing is a JVM designed for enterprise Java applications and workloads that require any combination of low latency, high transaction rates, large working memory, and/or consistent response times.

Feedzai is a data science company that uses machine-based learning to help payment providers, banks and retailers prevent fraud in omnichannel commerce. Feedzai is a global company, headquartered in the US.