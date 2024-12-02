



According to the Federal Reserve, the FedNowSM Service Provider Showcase is a one-stop resource for connecting financial institutions and businesses with service providers that can help them innovate and implement instant payment products using the FedNowSM Service.

The Federal Reserve provides a central banking system to the US, providing guidance to financial institutions and fostering payment and settlement system safety with services to banking institutions.

The FedNowSM Service is a new instant payment platform the Federal Reserve Banks are launching in 2023 to provide financial institutions of every size, and in any location across the nation, access to safe and efficient instant payment services in real time, 24 hours a day.

Fraud.net operates an end-to-end digital risk management ecosystem, built for digital financial and commerce companies worldwide. The platform helps enterprises detect and prevent digital fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes, and to automate customer onboarding and compliance workflows.